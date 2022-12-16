scorecardresearch
Apple TV+ cancels Shantaram after season 1

Charlie HunnamFirst look poster of Charlie Hunnam from Shantaram series. (Photo: PR Handout)
British actor Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram series has been cancelled by Apple TV+ after first season. The news comes ahead of the Friday premiere of the final episode of season one. The show is based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic novel Shantaram.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the series was written and executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot. Bharat Nalluri directed and executive produced.

Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Hunnam), who escapes a maximum-security Australian prison, reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay, gets entangled with a local mafia boss and eventually uses his gun-running and counterfeiting skills to fight against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan.

The series also stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:54:51 pm
srk amitabh bachchan rani mukerji
Shah Rukh Khan jokingly blames Rani Mukerji for imperfect Bengali; Amitabh Bachchan hugs Mardaani actor: Highlights from KIFF 2022
