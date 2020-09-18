Apple TV+ announces Doug Unplugs and Stillwater

Stillwater will premiere on December 4 on Apple TV+. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ has announced two new animated series for kids titled Doug Unplugs and Stillwater.

Doug Unplugs comes from DreamWorks Animation. It is based on Dan Yaccarino’s eponymous book series.

According to the makers, Doug Unplugs “follows a young robot named Doug who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. While other robots plug in for their daily download, curious Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world, and with his best friend Emma, experiences its wonders firsthand.”

It will premiere on November 13.

Doug Unplugs is about a young robot who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. (Photo: Apple TV+) Doug Unplugs is about a young robot who senses there’s more to life than just the facts. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Based on Jon J. Muth’s picture book series Zen Shorts, Stillwater revolves around “three siblings Karl, Addy and Michael. Fortunately for these three kids they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings, as well as mindfulness tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.”

Stillwater will premiere on December 4.

Additionally, Apple TV+ also unveiled premiere dates for the second seasons of Ghostwriters and Helpster. While Ghostwriter season 2 will be available from October 9, Helpster’s second season will come out on October 16.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd