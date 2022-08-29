scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Apple series Lady in the Lake stops filming in Baltimore after violent threat

Led by Oscar winner Natalie Portman, Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of author Laura Lipman's 2019 novel and is being directed by filmmaker Alma Har'el of Honey Boy fame.

Apple TV Plus Natalie PortmanNatalie Portman plays the lead role in Apple TV Plus series Lady in the Lake. (Photos: AppleTVPlus/Twitter, natalieportman/Instagram)

The production on upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake was halted in the US state of Maryland after the show’s team received a threat of violence. The incident happened at Park Avenue in Baltimore’s downtown area where the crew was approached by a group of locals at around 4 pm on Friday, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

According to a statement from the Baltimore Police Department, “the locals” warned the team that they would “come back later this evening (and) shoot someone” if they didn’t stop filming.

Also Read |Natalie Portman on Mighty Thor: ‘Grateful to everyone’s imagination to cast a 5’3 actress in a six-foot role’

Afterwards the group told the producers that they would “allow the production to continue” if they are paid USD 50,000. The team declined to pay and instead, decided to stop filming until a new location was found. The producers of the series are yet to officially comment on the incident.

Led by Oscar winner Natalie Portman, Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of author Laura Lipman’s 2019 novel and is being directed by filmmaker Alma Har’el of Honey Boy fame. Har’el is collaborating with The Man In The High Castle writer Dre Ryan for the series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economics of road safety: What India can learn from...
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...Premium
‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI charges...
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...Premium
Anurag Thakur at Idea Exchange: Despite corruption charges, AAP is not wi...
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matterPremium
James Webb telescope: Light on dark matter

The story takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

It sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda. Lady In The Lake, which hails from Endeavor Content, is produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:48:56 am
Next Story

Artemis 1 launch live: Live updates of NASA’s Moon mission

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Landslide in Kerala: two dead, three missing

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers
Supertech demolition

Nobody asked us to leave, say families living in huts near twin towers

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

BJP tries UP model, woos smaller OBC groups in Karnataka

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value
House of the Dragon

Episode 2: Game of Thrones prequel revels in vile misogyny for shock value

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

‘Fake bills’, a missing partner and TMC leader’s guard in new CBI chargesheet

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

alia bhatt 1200
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is resplendent as she embraces a new phase in life, see all her looks
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement