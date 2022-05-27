scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Apple developing Speed Racer live-action series with JJ Abrams

JJ Abrams will executive produce the Speed Racer live-action series under his Bad Robot banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio where Bad Robot is under an overall deal.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 27, 2022 7:00:15 am

A live-action series based on the popular manga and animated show Speed Racer is in the works at the Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, filmmaker JJ Abrams will serve as an executive producer on the project.

Though the details of the series are scarce at the moment, the show is written by Hiram Martinez and Ron Fitzgerald, who will also serve as co-showrunners. Abrams will executive produce under his Bad Robot banner. Warner Bros. Television is the studio where Bad Robot is under an overall deal.

Also Read |Ewan McGregor: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi hides the Force in new Star Wars TV series’

Speed Racer was first launched in Japan as a manga series titled Mach GoGoGo by Tatsuo Yoshida in 1966. It was later adapted into anime by Tatsunoko Productions, which aired on Japan’s Fuji TV as well as in the US.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The story follows the adventure of auto racer Speed Racer and his souped up car, the Mach 5.

Best of Express Premium

Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fellPremium
Year before Covid: Jobs in corporate sector, LLPs grew, proprietorships fell
Explained | Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until the...Premium
Explained | Falling markets: How much longer, and how to invest until the...
Yasin Malik: Kashmir militancy’s long arc, shadow of PakistanPremium
Yasin Malik: Kashmir militancy’s long arc, shadow of Pakistan
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...Premium
UPSC Key – May 26, 2022: Why and What to know about Hawala Transaction to...
More Premium Stories >>

His team consists of his father and car builder Pops Racer, his little brother Spritle and his pet chimpanzee Chim-Chim, and Speed’s girlfriend Trixie. Speed also frequently crosses paths with the mysterious Racer X, who is secretly Speed’s older brother Rex Racer.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The series would be the second live-action project based on the iconic Japanese character.

Filmmakers Lily and Lana Wachowski had written and directed a 2008 film, featuring Emile Hirsch in the title role. The film was a major box office disappointment and received mostly negative reviews from the critics.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Inside Karan Johar 50th birthday
Inside Karan Johar’s 50th birthday: Ranbir-Anushka, Raveena-Saif-Neelam Kothari reunions

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement