Apostle trailer: Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen feature in the disturbing thriller

Streaming giant Netflix recently released a trailer of Apostle, a film starring Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen in pivotal roles. Thomas Richardson (played by Downtown Abbey fame Stevens) goes to a remote island to find his missing sister, and from there onwards the plot thickens in a rich and mysterious fashion.

A voice informs the viewers as well as Stevens’ character, “Thomas, your sister, she is gone. These people, they are blasphemous. A cult, a disease; bring her home.”

Later on in the trailer, we are introduced to Michael Sheen’s character who looks like a charismatic leader. The cinematography is hauntingly beautiful as is the landscape it has been shot in. Stevens looks mysterious as if he houses a thousand secrets in his soul,

“The promise of the divine is but an illusion. God is pain, God is suffering. Beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves,” Stevens’ character says at one point in the trailer. The setting is sinister and makes you shiver just the right amount.

The official synopsis of the trailer reads, “The promise of the divine is but an illusion. From Gareth Evans, writer, and director of The Raid franchise, comes Apostle. A Netflix film starring Dan Stevens and Michael Sheen — premieres October 12.”

Apostle has been directed by Gareth Evans and will start streaming on Netflix from October 12.

