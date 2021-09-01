scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 01, 2021
Apoorva Lakhia announces season two of Crackdown

Crackdown season one marked Apoorva Lakhia's digital debut, after helming films like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
September 1, 2021 6:20:27 pm
Crackdown season 2

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia on Wednesday announced season two of his espionage action drama series Crackdown, starring Saqib Saleem in the lead role.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a poster of the series set to release in 2022.

“Prep begins. #crackdownseason2,” the director wrote.

The Voot Select series revolves around the life of a few Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agents.

Saqib Saleem featured as RP, the top RAW agent who, along with other agents, uncovers a conspiracy that threatens the safety of India.

The actor shared Apoorva Lakhia’s post and wrote, “For all those asking…”.

The first season, which debuted in September 2020, also featured Shreya Pilagonkar, Iqbal Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ankur Bhatia.

Crackdown marked Apoorva Lakhia’s digital debut, after helming films like Shootout At Lokhandwala and Mission Istanbul.

