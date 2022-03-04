Apaharan 2 trailer: Arunoday Singh as desi cop Rudra is out to kidnap a criminal mastermind amid a lot of confusion

Voot Select on Friday released the trailer of web series Apaharan Season 2. In the show, Arunoday Singh plays desi cop Rudra Srivastava.

In the new season of Ekta Kapoor and Jio Studios’ Apaharan, Rudra sets out on a risky mission to kidnap criminal mastermind BBS. His chase makes him cross borders, and take on a whole lot of bad guys.

The trailer shows Rudra in his element as his high-headedness gets challenged at every step while navigating through the world of crime. He gets the task to kidnap BBS in another part of the world. But soon, he realises the police department has not received any official order to bring BBS to India, leaving Rudra hanging between life and death in the middle of the crime syndicate.

Watch Apaharan 2 trailer.

In the trailer, we also get to see humorous moments courtesy Rudra’s old flame Ranjana ‘Ranju’ Srivastava, played by Nidhi Singh. While Arunoday is totally in the skin of the character, what grabs attention is the chartbuster Bollywood songs like “Dum Maro Dum”, “Piya Tu” and “Jumma Chumma” that play in the background, lifting the mood of the trailer.

Apaharan 2 also stars Jeetendra, Varun Badola, Snehil Mehra, Sukhmani Sadana, Saanand Verma and Aditya Lal.

Siddharth Sengupta directorial Apaharan 2 will premiere on Voot Select on March 18.