Apaharan 2 teaser: Arunoday Singh is back as the unruly but efficient cop Rudra Shrivastav, watch

The first teaser of Ekta Kapoor’s web series Apaharan 2 is out. Just like the first season, the second chapter in this actioner is filled with lots of dialoguebaazi, and well, action. The short promo features Arunoday Singh‘s cop character Rudra Shrivastav looking buff and sprouting desi lines full of masala in what one can assume is an attempt at a Bhojpuri accent. This time, he has another mission on his hands; another deadly bad guy to catch.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “Laut aaye hain Rudra Shrivastav – ek naram-dil par garam-dimag police officer! UP ke jaane-maane Apharan Specialist, jinki apni kismat ke sath kabhi nahi banti. Lekin iss baar, kismat karegi ek bada ‘war’. Aur iss chakkar mein, Sabka Katega Dobara!” (Rudra Shrivastav is back, a warm-hearted but hot-headed police offer from UP, who is known for his nabbing and kidnapping skills. However, this time around, a new war is waged in which no will be spared).

The promo has been met with a largely positive response so far, with the audience thanking Ekta Kapoor for bringing back the show. “Am so excited. Thanks, Ekta ma’am,” wrote a user. While another mentioned, “Finally Season 2 is back, on the best platform, Voot Select.”

The 12-episode series was first released in 2018, and also starred Varun Badola, Mahie Gill, Monica Chaudhary and Nidhi Singh in significant parts. The show was met with mixed reactions from the audience as well as the critics.

Apaharan 2 will stream on Voot Select. The release date of the show is yet to be announced.