AP Dhillon laughs off 40 mobile phones being stolen at his Delhi concert: ‘People bought 1 ticket for Rs 6.5 lakh so…’

Famous rapper AP Dhillon’s Delhi concert in December last year, made headlines for the wrong reasons. Several attendees had complained that their phones were stolen during the event, which was held at Indira Gandhi indoor stadium. The Punjabi-Canadian artist reportedly had the highest ticket price at Rs 6.25 lakh at his concert, in the One of One India Tour in 2025. In Kapil Sharma’s upcoming episode’s new promo, Dhillon joked about the stolen phones connecting it with the expensive ticket price. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will also take over the stage as a guest with him.

In the latest trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Kapil started by cracking jokes about AP Dhillon’s concerts, including tickets reportedly costing around Rs 6 lakh, and the phones and wallets of the audience going missing. “AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the… aur log audience mein apna talent,” Kapil said. The rapper-singer instantly gave a witty reply, reasoning, “Jisne 6 lakh diye hain, poora toh karna hai (whoever paid that high amount, has to balance the payment).” Their fun banter left everyone laughing, promising a humour-filled episode.