AP Dhillon laughs off 40 mobile phones being stolen at his Delhi concert: ‘People bought 1 ticket for Rs 6.5 lakh so…’

On Kapil Sharma's show, singer AP Dhillon joked about the mass phone theft at his Delhi concert earlier and accepted that tickets of the show were sold as high as Rs 6.25 lakhs each.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:42 PM IST
AP Dhillon laughs off mass phone theft at his Delhi concert on Kapil Sharma's showAP Dhillon laughs off mass phone theft at his Delhi concert on The Great Indian Kapil Show.
Famous rapper AP Dhillon’s Delhi concert in December last year, made headlines for the wrong reasons. Several attendees had complained that their phones were stolen during the event, which was held at Indira Gandhi indoor stadium. The Punjabi-Canadian artist reportedly had the highest ticket price at Rs 6.25 lakh at his concert, in the One of One India Tour in 2025. In Kapil Sharma’s upcoming episode’s new promo, Dhillon joked about the stolen phones connecting it with the expensive ticket price. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will also take over the stage as a guest with him.

In the latest trailer of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Kapil started by cracking jokes about AP Dhillon’s concerts, including tickets reportedly costing around Rs 6 lakh, and the phones and wallets of the audience going missing. “AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the… aur log audience mein apna talent,” Kapil said. The rapper-singer instantly gave a witty reply, reasoning, “Jisne 6 lakh diye hain, poora toh karna hai (whoever paid that high amount, has to balance the payment).” Their fun banter left everyone laughing, promising a humour-filled episode.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria says influencers were asked to target her for Rs 6,000 with Veer Pahariya footage from AP Dhillon concert: ‘Shameful’

In the promo, Kapil left everyone in splits when he introduced AP Dhillon and Anubhav Bassi in his hilarious style. He said, “Aaj is manch pe do global stars maujood hain – AP Dhillon aur Kapil Sharma (Today, two global stars are present on this stage — AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma),” leaving out the actor-comedian in the introduction.

Later on, the whirlwind of punches started in full speed when Kiku Sharda entered as Chota Shaikh and Krushna Abhishek as Bada Shaikh. On the other hand, Sunil Grover marked his appearance as Diamond Raja. The trailer will give glimpses of pure Punjabi swag of the ‘brown munde’ taking over Kapil’s stage.

AP Dhillon December tour

During AP Dhillon’s One of One India Tour in December 2025, the highest-tier VVIP-Crystal package in Mumbai is priced at around Rs 6.25 lakh (inclusive of booking fees). This luxury package accommodated a group of 15 people, offering several premium and exclusive benefits, including, private entry, better viewing experience, and gourmet dining.

After the Delhi concert, many attendees complained about their stolen electronic gadgets. Similar incidents were also reported in Chandigarh and Mumbai. The crime branch even caught the four offenders behind this mass mobile theft, recovering around 40 smartphones worth several lakhs of rupees. According to the crime branch, an organized interstate gang was behind the theft, stealing high-end mobile phones, including iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung S24 Ultra.

