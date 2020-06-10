scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma unveils first look of Netflix film Bulbbul

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Published: June 10, 2020 10:40:17 am
After the success of her Amazon Prime Video web series Paatal Lok, Anushka Sharma on Wednesday released the first look of her next production, Bulbbul.

In the teaser of the Netflix original film, we get to see a girl prancing over trees. Sharing the clip, Anushka wrote on Twitter, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can’t wait to share more!”

Bulbbul tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbul. Satya is sent to school in England, and upon his return, he finds out about Bulbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. But the village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya must find out the truth.

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.

