Anushka Sharma turns producer for Amazon Prime Video series, watch teaser

Anushka Sharma has bankrolled Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series. Anushka Sharma has bankrolled Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series.

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video web series. The series will be bankrolled by Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Company.

The short teaser looks intriguing but doesn’t give away details about the web series. As we see the blood spatter on the screen, a man in a husky voice states, “The countdown has begun. To change the law of the land, the worms have crept in, who will spread terror and shed blood. They will turn the world into a living hell.”

Sharing the teaser of the web series, Anushka Sharma wrote, “सब बदलेगा, समय, लोग और लोक।”

The yet-to-be-titled web series stars Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee and Neeraj Kabi among others. It is helmed by NH10 and Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma.

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, writer Hardik Mehta had talked about the Amazon Prime Video web series. He said, “It’s a Delhi-based investigation drama. The first season will see the cop handling one case, and in further seasons, the cases will be different like how it’s on shows like True Detective. Anushka is producing it but not acting in the show.”

Anushka Sharma has produced films like NH10, Phillauri and Pari, and the Netflix original Bulbul and Mai. On the acting front, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd