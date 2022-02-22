scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Must Read

Anushka Sharma preps for Chakda Express, practices at cricket ground in Mumbai

Anushka Sharma is set to play a cricketer in her upcoming Netflix film titled Chakda Express.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2022 4:43:50 pm
anushka sharma in chakda expressAnushka Sharma's Chakda Express will stream on Netflix.

After taking a break from work, Anushka Sharma is now raring to go. The actor, who is set to make her comeback with Netflix’s Chakda Express, was on Monday clicked by shutterbugs at a Mumbai cricket ground, where she was seen stretching ahead of her practice session. Anushka is set to play a cricketer in Chakda Express. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, Anushka had called Chakda Express a “special” movie, which “will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

The new set of pictures show Anushka wearing comfortable track pants, which she paired with a white t-shirt. Chakda Express is also special because Anushka returns to acting after her 2018 release Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

ALSO READ |Anushka Sharma recalls the time when she could drink her ‘hot coffee in peace’
anushka sharma practicing for chakda express Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma photos Anushka plays a cricketer in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma as jhulan goswami The Anushka Sharma film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma films Anushka spotted prepping up for Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) anushka sharma news Here’s another picture of Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) chakda express Anushka said Jhulan Goswami’s story is truly an underdog story. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about Chakda Express, Anushka had earlier said, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”

She added, “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

MUST READ |From Hum Aapke Hain Koun to Vivaah: Sooraj Barjatya’s family dramas and how they stood the test of time

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Even though Anushka Sharma was away from the silver screen, she continued to let her creative juices flow with her production ventures. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. Now, they are bankrolling have Qala and Mai. While Qala will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s acting debut, Mai is a series starring Raima Sen and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Hina Khan, Patralekhaa, Sushmita Sen 13 celebrity photos
Hina Khan, Patralekhaa, Sushmita Sen: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 22: Latest News

Advertisement