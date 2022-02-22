Anushka Sharma preps for Chakda Express, practices at cricket ground in Mumbai

After taking a break from work, Anushka Sharma is now raring to go. The actor, who is set to make her comeback with Netflix’s Chakda Express, was on Monday clicked by shutterbugs at a Mumbai cricket ground, where she was seen stretching ahead of her practice session. Anushka is set to play a cricketer in Chakda Express. The film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Earlier, Anushka had called Chakda Express a “special” movie, which “will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

The new set of pictures show Anushka wearing comfortable track pants, which she paired with a white t-shirt. Chakda Express is also special because Anushka returns to acting after her 2018 release Zero, which tanked at the box office. It also marks her first film after becoming a mother to Vamika. The actor gave birth to her daughter in 2021.

Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka plays a cricketer in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka plays a cricketer in Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Anushka Sharma film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The Anushka Sharma film is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka spotted prepping up for Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka spotted prepping up for Chakda Express. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s another picture of Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Here’s another picture of Anushka Sharma. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anushka said Jhulan Goswami’s story is truly an underdog story. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anushka said Jhulan Goswami’s story is truly an underdog story. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Talking about Chakda Express, Anushka had earlier said, “This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket.”

She added, “Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can’t make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women’s cricket back then. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Even though Anushka Sharma was away from the silver screen, she continued to let her creative juices flow with her production ventures. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma, under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, produced several critically acclaimed projects including Bulbul and Pataal Lok. Now, they are bankrolling have Qala and Mai. While Qala will mark Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s acting debut, Mai is a series starring Raima Sen and Sakshi Tanwar in pivotal roles.