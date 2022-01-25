Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz ties up with Netflix, Amazon in Rs 400 crore deal

The streaming wars are going to intensify, and Anushka Sharma‘s Clean Slate Filmz is declaring itself a key player. The production house, which the actor founded with her brother Karnesh Ssharma, is going to produce films and series valued at Rs 400 crore ($54 million) for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, Bloomberg reports.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed that the streaming giant, which is still trying to establish a foothold in India after six years of operations, is going to release three titles produced by Clean Slate Filmz in the coming months. Prime Video didn’t comment. Sharma also declined to provide a full list of titles until they are officially announced.

He told Bloomberg that Clean Slate would be releasing at least eight titles on Netflix and Prime Video in the next year-and-a-half. “What has happened over a period of time is ambition is also going up within the studio systems,” Ssharma said. “And that’s great for people like us.”

Clean Slate began operations in 2013, and released its first film–2015’s NH10–to critical and commercial success. More recently, it has carved a niche for itself for producing edgier titles such as Netflix’s Bulbbul and the Prime Video series Paatal Lok.

The banner is currently poised to release Mai, a new series on Netflix, starring Sakshi Tanwar. Additionally, it is in production on Qala, which will serve as the acting debut of Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan. More recently, Netflix announced that Anushka will make her acting comeback with the sports biopic Chakda ‘Xpress, based on the life of Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.