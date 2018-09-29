Anushka Sharma to produce cop drama for Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga. Anushka Sharma was last seen in Sui Dhaaga.

Anushka Sharma is all set to make her digital debut with a Delhi-based cop drama for streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The series produced by Anushka will have NH10 and Udta Punjab fame writer Sudip Sharma as the showrunner. He was also the creative producer on the actor’s previous production and acting venture, Phillauri.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, the series writer Hardik Mehta revealed, “I am writing for Amazon. I am working with Sudip on the show. We should be ready with the script by October and the show should go on floors in December or January.” Hardik, who earlier co-wrote the screenplay for Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped, also shared the first season will focus on one particular case and have 10 episodes.

“It’s a Delhi-based investigation drama. The first season will see the cop handling one case and in further seasons, the cases will be different like how it’s on shows like True Detective. Anushka is producing it but not acting in the show. The cast is yet to sign on the dotted line,” he said.

The show, tentatively titled Assassin, is expected to have a Hindi name, Hardik Mehta said.

