Anurag Sinha calls Taskaree co-star Emraan Hashmi a ‘giving’ actor, reacts to season 2 buzz

Netflix web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, has been winning hearts since its premiere on January 14. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Anurag Sinha, who played the pivotal role of Prakash Kumar in Taskaree, opened up about the positive response, experience of working with Emraan, and the possibility of a second season.

Talking about the response to Taskaree, an elated Anurag shared, “I am extremely overwhelmed and grateful that people are liking my work and the series. The response has been humbling. I am quite satisfied and happy with it.”

He continued, “Whenever I choose a script, I try to see whether the character has a strong arc. I have been fortunate to be selective about the kind of work I do. I look at creative honesty, freedom and roles that challenge my potential. This was one of them as I have never played a villain. It was a challenge and also a matter of exploring my own capabilities.”