Anurag Sinha calls Taskaree co-star Emraan Hashmi a ‘giving’ actor, reacts to season 2 buzz

During an interview with SCREEN, Taskaree actor Anurag Sinha opened up about his experience of working with Emraan Hashmi. He also reacted to the buzz around Season 2 of the web series.

Written by: Navya Kharbanda
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 08:24 PM IST
Netflix web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, starring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, has been winning hearts since its premiere on January 14. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Anurag Sinha, who played the pivotal role of Prakash Kumar in Taskaree, opened up about the positive response, experience of working with Emraan, and the possibility of a second season.

Talking about the response to Taskaree, an elated Anurag shared, “I am extremely overwhelmed and grateful that people are liking my work and the series. The response has been humbling. I am quite satisfied and happy with it.”

He continued, “Whenever I choose a script, I try to see whether the character has a strong arc. I have been fortunate to be selective about the kind of work I do. I look at creative honesty, freedom and roles that challenge my potential. This was one of them as I have never played a villain. It was a challenge and also a matter of exploring my own capabilities.”

When asked about the possibility of Taskaree Season 2, Anurag Sinha said, “The response is humungous. I would not like to talk about what’s coming next. Even before the release, my role was never talked about much because we wanted intrigue and surprise. Let’s keep the second part also a mystery. We can maybe talk about it whenever it comes or not. Let’s wait!”

ALSO READ | Emraan Hashmi-starrer Taskaree outperforms Aryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood; among Netflix’s highest viewed non-English show globally

During the interview, Anurag Singh also revealed that he had a great time shooting Taskaree with Emraan Hashmi. “I have been listening to his songs and watching his movies since my college days. We share a very good bond. On set, he reciprocates and responds to my presence. There were intense scenes where we had to deliver as a team,” he shared.

The actor added, “When you find a seasoned actor like Emraan who is there to give, take, respond, and synergise with you as an actor, it’s great. We had lot of fun on set. We all gel really well. Working with him was very rewarding.”

