Anurag Kashyap on Lust Stories: I particularly liked what Karan Johar did so unabashedly

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says there is no need to be ashamed of seeking pleasure or self-gratification. Kashyap has directed a story in the anthology Lust Stories which delves upon love and lust. The web-movie has garnered great response and the director says “it is good to talk about things people don’t want you to speak about.”

“The biggest disease we all suffer from is the unnecessary shame that is thrust upon us. We don’t need to be ashamed of being yourself and what we seek, wanting pleasure and self-gratification,” Kashyap told IANS at the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks on Friday evening. He says he always had something like Lust Stories in mind and was often judged. “I really think that people need to empower themselves. I am very happy that conversations are happening,” he said.

Kashyap also praised filmmaker Karan Johar’s short from Lust Stories starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. In Lust Stories Kiara is seen pleasing herself. “I particularly liked what Karan Johar did so unabashedly because he didn’t hold back or tried being artistic or anything like that. He said ‘this is my concern and I want to put it out there’, and I love what he did,” he said.

Kashyap loves the digital platform and says he finds the format liberating. “A thing like Lust Stories that everyone is talking about and liking it wouldn’t have happened if there wasn’t a format like that. We have so many ‘thekedars’ of morality who are standing there telling you what to do and what not to do.”

The 45-year-old filmmaker is now looking forward to his upcoming ventures Sacred Games and Manmarziyaan.

