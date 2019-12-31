I enjoyed making Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s short film in Netflix’s Ghost Stories features Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram) Anurag Kashyap’s short film in Netflix’s Ghost Stories features Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. (Photo: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram)

Anurag Kashyap may not have had a release this year, but the filmmaker will start 2020 on a high note with Netflix’s Ghost Stories that is set to release on January 1. Along with Kashyap, the anthology will have short films by Zoya Akhtar, Dibaker Banerjee and Karan Johar.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Anurag Kashyap spoke about his short film that features Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. He shared, “It’s about a woman who goes through a miscarriage and is trying to conceive again. There’s a lot of fear and anxiety in the story. There is a lot more which you will know once you watch the film. The story came from Isha Luthra, and the credit must go to her. She wrote this when she was just 22, and really surprised me with her talent.”

Sharing that he loves collaborating with the other three filmmakers, the director said, “I love the august company, and we really have a lot of fun together. I hope we get to explore further and do more projects together. Each short film in the anthology gives an idea of how the director thinks. You will figure out how they look at life from their films.”

Anurag Kashyap further shared he enjoys the horror genre, especially psychological stories. He added, “I have never made horror before, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I want to do more of it now, though it’s not easy.” Kashyap also stated that making a short film is a liberating experience, “You get rid of a lot of pressure, and that’s really liberating.”

The filmmakers’ last collaboration Lust Stories had received an International Emmys nomination. Ask him if Ghost Stories also has the potential, the director smiled, “I haven’t thought about that. I actually never plan. After my first film, I didn’t even know if I would be able to make my second. And here I am, 27 years in the industry.”

