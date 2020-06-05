scorecardresearch
Friday, June 05, 2020
Choked movie release LIVE UPDATES: Nivin Pauly, Hansal Mehta and others heap praises on the Anurag Kashyap directorial

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked, starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Written by Antara Chakraborthy | Updated: June 5, 2020 1:04:06 pm
Choked Choked is streaming on Netflix.

Starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande, Choked is now streaming. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked is the story of a family that goes through some unexpected events after demonetisation comes into effect.

Here, Saiyami plays a middle-class working woman, Sarita, who finds rolls of cash in her kitchen pipes. The accidental discovery of money makes her life better until demonetisation hits, and all the cash she has is rendered useless.

Anurag Kashyap has earlier been associated with Netflix for projects like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, but this is the first time that the director’s full-length feature film is being released exclusively on Netflix.

13:04 (IST)05 Jun 2020
Nivin Pauly: A must watch
12:47 (IST)05 Jun 2020
Hansal Mehta: Simple and Tight

Director Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to praise the film. He said, “#Choked is critique, slice of life, twisted, poignant and funny all together. It is a simple and tight @anuragkashyap72  film. Sparkling performances by @AmrutaSubhash and @rajshriartist. #RoshamMatthew has a strong but endearing presence. The music is terrific.” He further added, “Cinematography, production design, editing and sound are top notch. Thrilled to see such a well captured and nuanced Maharashtrian world by a North Indian director!   Don't miss #Choked. Repeating : don't miss @SaiyamiKher. And yes welcome @anuragkashyap72 3.0.”

Anurag Kashyap, who was earlier a part of Phantom Films, has launched his own production company, Good Bad Films. Choked is the first film from the production company.

Kashyap told The Telegraph, "Choked is essentially about a marriage, about aspirations, about lower-middle-class people. This is not a dark thriller or a political commentary on demonetisation, or my point of view on it. Some people have watched the film and they were very surprised that it was nothing of what they had expected from me."