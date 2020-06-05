Choked movie release LIVE UPDATES: Nivin Pauly, Hansal Mehta and others heap praises on the Anurag Kashyap directorial

Choked is streaming on Netflix. Choked is streaming on Netflix.

Starring Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande, Choked is now streaming. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked is the story of a family that goes through some unexpected events after demonetisation comes into effect.

Here, Saiyami plays a middle-class working woman, Sarita, who finds rolls of cash in her kitchen pipes. The accidental discovery of money makes her life better until demonetisation hits, and all the cash she has is rendered useless.

Anurag Kashyap has earlier been associated with Netflix for projects like Sacred Games, Ghoul, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, but this is the first time that the director’s full-length feature film is being released exclusively on Netflix.