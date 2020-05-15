Anurag Kashyap calls Paatal Lok best crime thriller, says ‘my filmmaker’s heart is full of joy’

Anurag Kashyap is all priase of Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok. Anurag Kashyap is all priase of Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok.

Amazon Prime Video’s crime thriller Paatal Lok, starring Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles, released today. It is the story of a Delhi cop Hathiram Chaudhary (Ahlawat) who nabs four suspects in the assassination attempt of a prime-time journalist Sanjeev Mehra (Kabi). The gritty and engaging narrative of the web series has brought it a lot of appreciation from critics and industry folks.

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap watched the nine-episode series and is in complete awe of everyone, from actors, writers, cinematographers, casting directors to production designer who worked on it. In a series of tweets, Kashyap mentioned, “My filmmaker’s heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever.”

He added, “It is not just a great investigative thriller. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn’t judge it, it comes from empathy. It’s a game-changer for sure. It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise, that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India’s, will wield power over it.”

Lauding the performance of the entire cast, Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before, always at their best, it’s the ones I saw the first time- Niharika, Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team.”

“In the end .. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma .. your finest work yet and the team of writers, casting directors, assistants(Red heart), cinematographers, production designer, costumes. Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired. Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN,” Kashyap concluded.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Paatal Lok a 3.5-star rating and called it an “intelligently written, fast-paced, and engrossing” web series.

