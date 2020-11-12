scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Bihar polls

Anupria Goenka: A spiritual leader tried to take advantage of me

Actor Anupria Goenka opened about her traumatising experience with a spiritual leader.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | November 12, 2020 10:05:39 am
anupria goenkaAnupria Goenka currently features in the MX Player series Aashram. (Photo: Anupria Goenka/Instagram)

Anupria Goenka, who plays Dr Natasha in the MX Player series Aashram, recently spoke about her real-life experience with a spiritual leader in an interview with ETimes.

While in Aashram, her character is working towards exposing the reality of Baba Nirala, her real-life experience was quite traumatising as a spiritual leader once “tried to take advantage of” her. Goenka shared that the incident happened when she was 18 years old.

“My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things. He sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then,” she said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Anupria added, “That scarred me for a very, very long time. Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible.”

Anupria Goenka is known for her work in films like War, Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Disha Parmar, rahul Vaidya photos
12 pictures of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement