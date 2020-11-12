Anupria Goenka: A spiritual leader tried to take advantage of me

Anupria Goenka currently features in the MX Player series Aashram. (Photo: Anupria Goenka/Instagram)

Anupria Goenka, who plays Dr Natasha in the MX Player series Aashram, recently spoke about her real-life experience with a spiritual leader in an interview with ETimes.

While in Aashram, her character is working towards exposing the reality of Baba Nirala, her real-life experience was quite traumatising as a spiritual leader once “tried to take advantage of” her. Goenka shared that the incident happened when she was 18 years old.

“My family trusted him very heavily. Even I had started to believe in him. He sounded reasonable and said just the right things. He sounded very practical. But he tried to take advantage of me. I was 18 then,” she said.

Anupria added, “That scarred me for a very, very long time. Thankfully, I did not let him take advantage. I was able to escape the situation. I knew I had to hear my instincts, though I had to fight them for a while. I had started to see signs and gauged from prior meetings that something was amiss. I kept doubting myself because I had believed in him for so long and didn’t think it was possible.”

Anupria Goenka is known for her work in films like War, Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai among others.

