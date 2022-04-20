Anupama Namaste America’s new promo teases fans about her journey 17 years ago. Watch video

Popular television show Anupmaa is all set to get its prequel. Titled Anupma: Namaste America, the Disney+ Hotstar series will see the leading lady’s, played by Rupali Ganguly, journey and how it all started 17 years ago. As per the multiple promos shared by the channel, Anupamaa will be off to the USA to fulfill her dreams. However, she will face a number of struggles starting right in her family.

On Wednesday, a new video was shared by Star Plus where Anupamaa is seen prepping up for her immigration test. As she learns English language, pronouncing the words slowly, her mother-in-law drops by to take a jibe at her. She says Anupamaa will speak as slow as a tortoise, she will never reach America. That’s when her grandmother-in-law (Sarita Joshi) steps in to defend Anupamaa. Using the ‘rabbit tortoise’ story as a reference, she teaches her bahu a lesson of how slow and steady always wins the race. Her support leaves Anupmaa smiling ear to ear as she gets back to her lesson.

From the stables of Rajan Shahi’s productions, Anupamaa launched in July 2020. An adaptation of popular Bengali drama Sreemoyee, Anupamaa is centered on the life of a Gujarati homemaker. After being betrayed by her husband, which eventually led to a divorce, she found love in her college friend. The current track of the show sees Anupamaa prepping up to get married again.

Talking about launching the prequel, Gaurav Banerjee, head, content Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star in a statement said, “Experimenting with new formats is a norm at Disney+ Hotstar, and this vision has led to the genesis of a prequel of audience’s favorite television show. Following the response of our recent titles, and the avid fan following for Anupama, we took the opportunity to further deepen their connection with the character in an all-new format. We are confident that this exciting format will resonate well with India’s series-loving fandom and make the viewers fall in love with the character once again.”

Starting April 25, Anupama: Namaste America will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.