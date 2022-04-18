Anupama Namaste America teaser: Rupali Ganguly embarks on a journey to fulfil her dreams, leaves a sulking Sudhanshu Pandey behind

The makers of Anupama Namaste America have released the first teaser of the prequel series, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 25. The series takes the viewers 17 years into Anupama’s past. It takes the audience to the time when she wanted to visit America to fulfil a dream. The teaser begins with family members of Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) discussing that if she goes to America, who will look after her kids? Sarita Joshi, who plays a pivotal role in the series, comments how a father has an equal responsibility to look after the kids.

Going by the teaser, it seems that the series will revolve around Anupama and her dream. But what is the dream that made her leave her family behind and fly out to America? We will have to wait and watch.

Earlier in a statement, Rupali Ganguly said that the prequel will allow the audience to connect more with her character in the series

“Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama – Namaste America become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that’s never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character,” she said.

The 11-episode prequel will see Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and others reprising their roles. The episodes of the prequel, released over 11 days, will not be aired on television.

The television show will continue to air on Star Plus. The series based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series Sreemoyee, premiered on 13 July 2020 on Star Plus.