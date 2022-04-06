Anupama Namaste America first look out: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey promise a heartwarming affair. See photos

scorecardresearch
Anupama Namaste America first look out: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey promise a heartwarming affair.

The 11-episode prequel Anupama - Namaste America is set 17 years before the events of the TV show Anupamaa.

Anupama - Namaste America will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on April 25.

The first look of Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey from Anupama – Namaste America is out. The series, which will begin streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 25, is the prequel to hit TV show Anupamaa.

The new stills take us inside the life of Anupamaa and her husband Vanraj. The 11-episode prequel is set 17 years before the events of the TV show.

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupama – Namaste America.

Talking about the prequel, Rupali Ganguly said, “Anupamaa is a character that has seen me grow as an actor and a woman. It brings me immense joy to see Hotstar Specials presents Anupama – Namaste America become the first show to run parallelly alongside a running television show. The prequel will showcase a side that’s never been seen before. As the popular show already has a successful following, I am confident the prequel will let the audience develop a deeper connection to the character.”

Besides Ganguly and Pandey, the show also stars Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Ekta Sariya and Sarita Joshi.

Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus in July 2020. It revolves around a Gujarati homemaker’s struggles to find her independence and voice in life. Anupamaa is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Bengali series Sreemoyee.

