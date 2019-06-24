Anu Menon’s Wonder Menon: Another addition to Amazon’s list of mediocre stand-up specials

Amazon Prime recently dropped their latest stand-up special Wonder Menon by Anu Menon. Now, most of us remember Anu from her Lola Kutty days and the immediate picture that pops in our head is that of a Malayali woman wearing a Kanjeevaram saree, talking in her peculiar accent. Anu is back to entertain the audience and this time, she appears as just Anu.

Advertising

Amazon Prime Video was at the forefront of stand-up specials by Indian comedians but they received quite a lot of brickbats when they chose to not provide the platform to any female comedian. But this article is not about Amazon Prime’s hypocrisy but about the stand-up special by Anu Menon.

Gender aside, Wonder Menon is just another entry in the long list of mediocre stand-up specials that Amazon Prime Video has served us. As Anu opens the show, she asks the audience if they have any alcohol in their system because a little alcohol makes things better. This, honestly, felt like a suggestion that she was making to home viewers as well that ‘Don’t watch this until you are hammered enough to laugh at everything I say’.

The content of this 70-minute set revolves around Anu’s husband, her six-year-old son and the ‘joys’ of motherhood. Her set takes off when she starts talking about motherhood and out of all the content she delivers, this portion makes you laugh. There are a few punches that she explains, which leaves you puzzled. But Menon shines, when she slips into her Lola Kutty accent, which just appears by accident in a couple of places.

Advertising

Anu Menon was one of the early VJs who made Channel V popular. She was known for her comic timing then which is still intact but what feels missing here is the freshness of content. Menon’s set has a section on cultural stereotypes which works well in comedy but the problem here is that the jokes are dated. For example, Punjabis using the name Gurpreet for men and women both is not a fun new joke anymore and Menon’s set has plenty of those.

Anu Menon has left her Lola Kutty days behind but the aura of that character is still a part of her. As far as this special is concerned, 70 minutes is too much.