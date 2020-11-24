Anthony Mackie to star in and produce action-thriller The Ogun

Anthony Mackie is best known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Photo: AP Images)

Marvel star Anthony Mackie has found his next project in The Ogun, an action-thriller for Netflix.

The actor, best known for playing Sam Wilson/ Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will both feature in and produce the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, stuntman-turned-scribe Madison Turner, whose credits include The Dark Knight Rises, is working on the script.

The Ogun follows a man named Xavier Rhodes who brings his teenage daughter to Nigeria to find a cure for the rare genetic condition that he passed on to her. When his daughter is kidnapped, Rhodes goes on a rampage through the criminal underworld to find her before it’s too late, testing his powerful abilities to the limit.

A director is yet to be named.

Mackie recently wrapped shooting for the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in which he reprises his MCU role.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.