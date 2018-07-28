Avengers actor Anthony Mackie joins the cast of Altered Carbon season 2

Anthony Mackie is known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in Disney-Marvel’s movies like Captain America: Civil War. Anthony Mackie is known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon in Disney-Marvel’s movies like Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers star Anthony Mackie is all set to star in the second season of the expensive Netflix sci-fi drama Altered Carbon. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor will be playing the lead role of Takeshi Kovacs, who was previously played by Joel Kinnaman in the debut season.

Takeshi Kovacs (in flashbacks, Will Yun Lee plays the role) is a man of Japanese and Hungarian descent and was a part of the Envoy, futuristic soldiers who were trained to adapt to new ‘sleeves’, new bodies in which the characters in the world of Altered Carbon can transfer their consciousness to and live. Kovacs left the Envoy and became a mercenary and was later imprisoned.

He wakes up after 250 years in a new sleeve (played by Kinnaman) and learns that he is hired by Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) to find out who ‘murdered the latter, meaning who destroyed his previous sleeve.

The staff writer on the ABC TV series Alias, Alison Schapker, will join the show as co-showrunner and will also serve as an executive producer along with Season 1 boss Laeta Kalogridis.

Altered Carbon’s first season received mostly positive reviews. It holds a 67% rating at Rotten Tomatoes and the consensus reads, “Altered Carbon leans hard into its cyberpunk roots, serving up an ambitiously pulpy viewing experience that often overwhelms, but never bores.”

Created by Laeta Kalogridis, the show is an American dystopian science fiction cyberpunk television series based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. The show first premiered on Netflix on February 2 and has been renewed for another season.

