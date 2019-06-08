Ansel Elgort to star in Warner Media’s Tokyo Vice series

Actor Ansel Elgort is all set to headline crime thriller series, Tokyo Vice, for Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service.

The studio has handed a straight-to-series order to the project, which is based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name, reported Variety.

The book is the author’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Elgort, 25, will portray Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Police force to reveal corruption.

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of films such as Short Term 12 and Glass Castle, will helm the 10-episode series, while Tony-award-winning playwright J T Rogers is adapting the script from the book.

The show will be executive produced by John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines and Elgort.