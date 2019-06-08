Toggle Menu
Ansel Elgort to star in Warner Media’s Tokyo Vice serieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/ansel-elgort-to-star-in-warner-media-tokyo-vice-series-5770861/

Ansel Elgort to star in Warner Media’s Tokyo Vice series

Warner Media has handed a straight-to-series order to the project, which is based on Jake Adelstein's non-fiction book of the same name. Ansel Elgort will portray Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Police force to reveal corruption.

Ansel Elgort Tokyo Vice
Ansel Elgort is all set to headline crime thriller series, Tokyo Vice.

Actor Ansel Elgort is all set to headline crime thriller series, Tokyo Vice, for Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service.

The studio has handed a straight-to-series order to the project, which is based on Jake Adelstein’s non-fiction book of the same name, reported Variety.

The book is the author’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem.

Elgort, 25, will portray Adelstein, an American journalist who embeds himself into the Tokyo Police force to reveal corruption.

Advertising

Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of films such as Short Term 12 and Glass Castle, will helm the 10-episode series, while Tony-award-winning playwright J T Rogers is adapting the script from the book.

The show will be executive produced by John Lesher, Emily Gerson Saines and Elgort.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Samantha Akkineni on Oh Baby: My wish to be part of a comedy has come true with this film
2 Racism in cinema: Bollywood mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all
3 I don’t know how to act: Sai Pallavi