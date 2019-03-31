Anna Kendrick to headline comedy Dummy

Anna Kendrick has been roped in to feature in a comedy, titled Dummy.

The Pitch Perfect star will also executive produce the project, which comes from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.

According to Deadline, The Walking Dead fame Tricia Brock is attached to direct.

“Dummy” is a buddy comedy that follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend’s sex doll.

It will be a serialised movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length and premiere on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

“Dummy” was originally developed as a TV pilot. The script was subsequently rewritten as a film and then divided into 10-minute segments to fit into the concept of Quibi (quick bites).

Heller and Brock will also executive produce.