Toggle Menu
Anna Kendrick to headline comedy Dummyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/anna-kendrick-to-headline-comedy-dummy-5651397/

Anna Kendrick to headline comedy Dummy

Dummy was originally developed as a TV pilot. The script was subsequently rewritten as a film and then divided into 10-minute segments to fit into the concept of Quibi (quick bites).

Anna Kendrick to headline comedy Dummy
Anna Kendrick will also executive produce the project Dummy, which comes from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip. (Photo: Anna Kendrick/ Instagram)

Anna Kendrick has been roped in to feature in a comedy, titled Dummy.

The Pitch Perfect star will also executive produce the project, which comes from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.

According to Deadline, The Walking Dead fame Tricia Brock is attached to direct.

“Dummy” is a buddy comedy that follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend’s sex doll.

Advertising

It will be a serialised movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length and premiere on Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi.

“Dummy” was originally developed as a TV pilot. The script was subsequently rewritten as a film and then divided into 10-minute segments to fit into the concept of Quibi (quick bites).

Heller and Brock will also executive produce.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amy Jackson announces her pregnancy on Mother's Day
2 Watch the heartwarming romance of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in this new commercial
3 The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kapil Sharma and Remo D'souza celebrate their birthday