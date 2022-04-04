Ankita Lokhande says she’s pregnant in Lock Upp episode, leaves Kangana Ranaut shocked: ‘April 1 nahi hai aaj’

Ankita Lokhande appeared as a special guest on Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp and left her Manikarnika co-star shocked. We know that Ankita and Kangana are good friends in real life and also shared some warm camaraderie on the reality show. But more than anything, an announcement by Ankita left everyone shocked.

Ankita appeared on Lock Upp to promote her show Pavitra Rishta, which is returning with its second season on AltBalaji. The actor also presented a gift hamper to contestants Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, calling their relationship, a ‘pavitra rishta’. Kangana Ranaut then reminded her that every guest needs to unravel a secret about themselves on the show.

While Ankita first insisted that she has no secrets, but on Kangana’s insistence, she said, “Okay so even Vicky doesn’t know this. Congratulate me guys, I am pregnant.” Kangana was left with her jaw hanging and other contestants were also shocked. Ankita then quipped, “April fool banaya.” At this Kangana replied, “First April bhi nahi hai aaj.”

In another video, Ankita said she likes Lock Upp because every contestant is fighting to win, but there isn’t any selfishness involved as each one is playing for their team.

Ankita tied the knot with entrepreneur Vicky Jain in December 2021. Kangana had also attended Ankita’s sangeet ceremony. The two actors have remained friends ever since working together in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.