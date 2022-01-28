Ankita Lokhande on trolls attacking her for oversharing her wedding photos: ‘Meri shaadi hai…’

After gushing about Ankita Lokhande as a bride, fans are now excited to see her back on screen with Pavitra Rishta 2. The new season of the ZEE5 original will see a heartbroken Archana taking on the world. Calling her a today’s girl who will ‘not cry, but fight’, Ankita said that the character is very new and will inspire women.

“We never wanted to show Archana crying and sacrificing. In this season, she moves on and takes the reins of her life in her hands. She is now in college and will then start working. She has turned into a confident Archana. We knew that we wanted to send the right message out. Girls today don’t just cry. They know how to handle a setback and move on. I hope the audience will also like this new Archana,” the actor told indianexpress.com.

As she laughed at our observation on how leads in shows and films turn more successful post a breakup, Ankita Lokhande agreed that the mediums can help in creating awareness. She said, “One’s life doesn’t end if they are left heartbroken. We need to create that awareness. Personally, I feel a lot of young girls look up to me. As someone who can inspire, I would never want them to take away anything negative from me. As public figures, it’s our moral duty to share the right message. With Pavitra Rishta 2, we wanted to say that see how you can lead your life the way you want. What content we consume does affect us in some ways.”

Talking about the recent high in her personal life, the actor shared that she is ‘really happy’ post her marriage with Vicky Jain. Calling it an ‘awesome experience’, Ankita said that it’s amazing to be married to her best friend. “We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our ‘husband and wife’ roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead,” she shared with a laugh.

While fans were excited to see her wedding photos on social media, a few users did troll her for sharing too many posts. “Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don’t post, who will?),” she said. Ankita added that there are few users who are just jealous and negative and can never be happy for others.

Time and again Ankita Lokhande has mentioned how she always wanted to get married, have a home and family. So now will work take a back seat? “Not at all. I can never sit at home. I need to be in my creative zone. Acting is something that I really love. I have done a lot of characters. Now, I really want to do roles that are similar to me as a person,” she concluded.

Also starring Shaheer Sheikh and Vivek Dahiya, Pavitra Rishta 2 is streaming on ZEE5.