Ankahi Kahaniya trailer: Netflix’s latest anthology promises unusual love stories filled with angst and complications

Netflix on Thursday shared the teaser of its upcoming anthology Ankahi Kahaniya, which stars Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale. The short films in the anthology are directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhury. Going by the trailer, we are promised unusual stories of love, filled with anguish, the dilemma of ending marriages, attraction, and the urge to escape loneliness.

Netflix shared the teaser on its Instagram handle with the caption, “Whether it is the start of a new relationship or heartbreak, love always has us coming back for more. Watch Ankahi Kahaniya, streaming on Netflix on September 17.”

According to a statement by Netflix, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s short film will blur “the lines between reality and fantasy”. It stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead role.

Ashwiny said in a statement, “With every story, I want to challenge myself as a storyteller and create varied emotional connections between the viewers and the characters that will last in their minds for a while. I hope with this story I can captivate the imagination of movie lovers with questions of untold and unanswered emotions every human goes through.”

Based on the Kannada Story Madhyantara by Jayant Kaikini, Abhishek Chaubey’s segment features Sairat star Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

Abhishek Chaubey said his short film is set in the 1980s Mumbai and explores young love in the world of single-screen theatres. “When you’re young and caged in Mumbai, looking for love’s a sweet escape. And what’s better than finding it at the movies, however fleetingly? This one’s especially close to my heart. And I’m really excited for everyone to watch it,” he said in a statement.

Saket Chaudhary’s short film features Kunaal Kapoor, Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi.

Ankahi Kahaniyan will begin streaming from September 17 on Netflix