Ankahi Kahaniya to Sex Education S3: 12 titles that are our top picks this weekend

If you’ve binge-watched through Money Heist already, there is another Netflix show worthy of spending your weekend with. The third season of Sex Education released on Friday on Netflix with more awkward situations and plenty of teenage questions around sex in this British sitcom. If you’re in the mood for drama-based binge-worthy TV, there is The Morning Show’s second season on Apple TV+. And that’s not all that is on streaming services and in the cinemas this weekend.

Shimmy: Amazon Mini Tv

Directed by Disha Noyonika Rindani and produced by Guneet Monga, Shimmy is about a day in the life of a young girl, who is on the cusp of becoming a teenager and her father, who is trying to bring her up single-handedly. The almost 20-minute film presents a heartwarming and relatable tale of a father-daughter relationship. Pratik Gandhi ably essays the role of a father who handles his relationship with his teenage daughter maturely. There are moments in the movie that will remind you of your growing up moments with your father.

Maestro: Disney Plus Hotstar

Maestro is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood thriller Andhadhun. The film has actor Nithiin taking over from Ayushmaann Khurrana, and Tamannaah Bhatia stepping into the shoes of Tabu. Nabha Natesh plays Radhika Apte’s role from the original. But Maestro fails to live up to the standard of Andhadhun. According to Manoj Kumar R of indianexpress.com, “Filmmaker Merlapaka Gandhi has turned the pulsating white-knuckled ride into a damsel-in-distress story with Maestro.” So, if you wish to watch Maestro, don’t go expecting noir as you will be served with a potboiler instead.

Read the review of Maestro here

The Morning Show Season 2: Apple TV Plus

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show 2. (Photo: Apple TV+) Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show 2. (Photo: Apple TV+)

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two of The Morning Show finds the two lead characters, Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) dealing with their own crisis, one professional, and another emotional. Through its various characters, the show also tries to raise the current issues of homophobia, systemic racism, sexual harassment, and ageism. But, the major drawback for the show is the pace at which the story moves forward. It takes a while to get into the groove, but once it does, there’s no looking back. Besides Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast includes Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, and Julianna Margulies among others.

Read the review of The Morning Show S2 here.

Scenes from a Marriage: Disney Plus Hotstar

Scenes From a Marriage stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. (Photo: HBO) Scenes From a Marriage stars Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. (Photo: HBO)

Scenes From a Marriage, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, is said to be a “reimagining” of 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name, created by writer-director Ingmar Bergman. The HBO series, streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in India, re-examines the original’s depiction of “love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce” through the perspective of an American couple. The first episode of the five-part series has a strong script and establishes that the series is going to be an engaging watch.

Read the first impression of Scenes From A Marriage here.

Free Guy: In Cinemas

Free Guy is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram) Free Guy is co-produced by Ryan Reynolds. (Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

Free Guy features actor Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who one day discovers that he is a non-playing character in a video game. He gains consciousness and starts descending into an existential crisis. The movie also features Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, dinosaurs, a gun-toting rabbit, crashing helicopters and cameos by Channing Tatum, late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek and famous gaming YouTubers. The film has received positive reviews. It has scored 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ankahi Kahaniya: Netflix

Netflix’s latest anthology has three stories directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Abhishek Chaubey and Saket Chaudhury. The three segments of the film present stories of love, filled with anguish, the dilemma of ending marriages, attraction, and the urge to escape loneliness. It is supported by an ensemble cast including actors Abhishek Banerjee, Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale. Though the film misses its mark, it works in bits and parts.

Read the review of Ankahi Kahaniya here.

Sex Education S3: Netflix

Sex Education Season 3 is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix) Sex Education Season 3 is streaming on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

The third season of Sex Education released on Friday on Netflix. The series revolves around Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), an awkward, introverted teenager who realises that he can help his peers with their sex-related issues. The show deals with the themes of gender identity, teen sexuality and middle-age crisis without being preachy. The Indian Express’ Ekta Malik suggests, “Watch this show and get enamoured by this beautiful series, and a scintillating third season. Everything in it is not ha-ha funny, but almost everything tugs at your heartstrings.”

Read the review of Sex Education S3 here.

Old: In cinemas

Old is directed by M Night Shyamalan. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Old is directed by M Night Shyamalan. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller Old is an adaptation of the graphic novel Sandcastle by Frederik Peeters and Pierre Oscar Lévy. The film chronicles the misadventure of two families who land on a mysterious beach where they start growing older and suddenly realise they just have a day left in their lives. Night Shyamalan, who has given us some good horror films, tries to do it once again but doesn’t succeed entirely. In The Indian Express’ Shalini Langer’s opinion, “By the time the film comes around to its point, takes a pause and almost becomes beautiful, it is too little, too late.”

Read the review of Old here.

Annabelle Sethupathi: Disney Plus Hotstar

Not in a mood to watch a chilling horror drama? Try watching this Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer horror-comedy Annabelle Sethupathi. In all honesty, there isn’t much happening in this Deepak Sundarrajan directorial. It revolves around a big castle built by Vijay Sethupathi’s character for his lover Annabelle (Taapsee Pannu) in the late 1940s. Sethupathi refuses to sell it to anyone. Cut to the present time. A young girl just looking like Annabelle (Taapsee again) dares to live in the haunted house. What happens when she starts living in the house forms the film’s narrative.

Read the review of Annabelle Sethupathi here.

Pavitra Rishta 2: ZEE5

Shaheer Sheikh plays Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2. (Photo: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram) Shaheer Sheikh plays Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2. (Photo: Shaheer Sheikh/Instagram)

A digital spin-off of ZEE TV’s popular show Pavitra Rishta, the eight-episode series revolves around the ‘special relationship’ that builds between two strangers, Manav and Archana. The show, which made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name, now has Shaheer Sheikh stepping into the role of Manav. Ankita Lokhande reprises her role of Archana.

Our recommendations

Invincible: Amazon Prime Video

Invincible is an house-long animated series. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter) Invincible is an house-long animated series. (Photo: Amazon Prime Video/Twitter)

The animated adaptation of the eponymous Image Comics series, Invincible is a lot of fun. The film received highly positive reviews when it released in May this year. It scored 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “With bold animation, bloody action, and an all-star cast led by the charming Steven Yeun, Invincible smartly adapts its source material without sacrificing its nuanced perspective on the price of superpowers.” So, if you haven’t watched it yet, we recommend you watch it this weekend.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind: Netflix

In his column called ‘The movie you should watch this weekend’, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R suggested director Michel Gondry’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He wrote, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind offers more than a deeply profound question for us to brood over. It is visually a comforting film, despite its chaotic rhythm.” The film features Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey in the lead roles.