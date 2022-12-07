scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Anjali’s Fall gets OTT release date

Fall stars Anjali, SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bhagyaraj.

AnjaliFall will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Photo: PR Handout)
Actor Anjali will be seen headlining the thriller series titled Fall, which is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 9. The show is the adaptation of award-winning Canadian mini-series Vertige.

The web series follows a young woman, who has no memory of her prior 24 hours before her suicide attempt. The story revolves around her attempts to put together what happened only to realise that she is surrounded by people she can’t trust.

Fall, which also stars SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay and Poornima Bhagyaraj among others, is produced by Banijay Asia.

Apart from being the director, Siddarth Ramaswamy has also cranked the camera for the series.

On the work front, Anjali will also be seen alongside Ram Charan in RC15, directed by Shankar.

