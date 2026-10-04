Anish Bhagat evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2

Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2 concluded its first week on a dramatic note. After Siwet Tomar was evicted for physically assaulting co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, content creator Anish Bhagat was eliminated from the show by his fellow contestants.

Anish Bhagat evicted from Rise and Fall 2

Anish Bhagat was eliminated from Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2 on Sunday. Of the four workers in the bottom, Manish Yadav, Anish, Kaira Anu and Kajal Raghwani, Manish and Kaira received the most audience votes and were saved.

With Anish and Kajal left in the bottom two, their fate was decided by the rulers. Karan, Swara and Irina voted against Kajal, while Gautam, Priyanka, Shehzad, Raj and Tej Pratap voted against Anish. With five votes against him, Anish was evicted from the show.