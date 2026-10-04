Anish Bhagat evicted from Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2

Before Anish Bhagat, Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 following a heated argument with Shehzad Poonawalla that escalated into a physical altercation.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiOct 4, 2026 04:12 PM IST
Anish Bhagat Rise and Fall 2 evictionAnish Bhagat evicted from Rise and Fall 2. (Photo: MX Player)
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Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2 concluded its first week on a dramatic note. After Siwet Tomar was evicted for physically assaulting co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla, content creator Anish Bhagat was eliminated from the show by his fellow contestants.

Anish Bhagat evicted from Rise and Fall 2

Anish Bhagat was eliminated from Virender Sehwag-hosted Rise and Fall 2 on Sunday. Of the four workers in the bottom, Manish Yadav, Anish, Kaira Anu and Kajal Raghwani, Manish and Kaira received the most audience votes and were saved.

With Anish and Kajal left in the bottom two, their fate was decided by the rulers. Karan, Swara and Irina voted against Kajal, while Gautam, Priyanka, Shehzad, Raj and Tej Pratap voted against Anish. With five votes against him, Anish was evicted from the show.

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Also Read: ‘Khesari Lal Yadav will never find anyone who loves him as much as me’: Kajal Raghwani

 

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After getting evicted, Anish Bhagat said, “I had a great time. I wish I could have contributed more. You guys talk a lot, and often miss the point, so stop beating around the bush. Everyone gets very personal, but I hope to meet you all outside the game.”

Also Read | ‘Don’t evict Siwet Tomar’: Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise and Fall 2 after physical fight

Anish Bhagat began his journey on Rise and Fall Season 2 as a worker. While he struggled to make an impact in the tasks, his personality also did not sit well with several contestants. His argument with Manish Yadav over comments about his sexual orientation emerged as one of the key moments of his stint on the show.

Anish Bhagat had entered Rise and Fall 2 representing the LGBTQ community. Speaking about his participation in the show, the social media influencer said, “I have seen every reality show, and the gay contestants on those shows; I don’t like them. I don’t relate to them. I wish I were there; for the first time, they have chosen a decent gay guy who can represent the community, is well-read, and can actually inspire people.”

Before Anish, Siwet Tomar was evicted from Rise and Fall Season 2 following a heated argument with Shehzad Poonawalla that escalated into a physical altercation. Since physical violence is prohibited under the show’s rules, Siwet was asked to leave the show.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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