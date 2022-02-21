It’s Anil Kapoor vs son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in Netflix’s Thar, see first look

Anil Kapoor on Monday shared the first look of his upcoming film Thar, which will see him sharing the screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Anil plays a cop in the film, and his first look has left his fans impressed. As soon as he shared the photos, choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan was the first to comment. “What you looking ya papaji,” she wrote. Thar, a Netflix film, will also see Anil Kapoor sharing the screen space with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. This is their second project together. Earlier, Harsh played himself in AK vs AK, a film that pitted Anil Kapoor against Anurag Kashyap.

Thar is a revenge drama that revolves around the character of Harsh, who plays Siddharth in the film. Harsh shared the first look on his Instagram account and hinted that he will be locking horns with Anil in the new film. “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in ‘Thar’🌵🚙 Arriving soon on Netflix!” he wrote.

Talking about the project, Anil Kapoor said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Sheikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes – Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi.

As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We, at AKFC Network truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill.”

The revenge noir thriller will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik, and marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.