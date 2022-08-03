scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Anil Kapoor reveals he has one strand of white hair, Riteish Deshmukh asks if it’s called ‘Iqbal’. Watch funny trailer

Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon MiniTV has Bollywood's top celebs defending themselves from unusual accusations levelled against them. The show features Riteish Deshmukh, Varun Sharma and Kushal Kapila.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 2:59:23 pm
anil kapoor Case Toh Banta Hai riteish deshmukhCase Toh Banta Hai is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Anil Kapoor is set to get candid about his eternal youthfulness in the latest episode of Amazon MiniTV Case Toh Banta Hai. The courtroom comic satire features Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma fighting as rival lawyers about accusations against celebrities. Playing the judge is actor-influencer Kusha Kapila.

The trailer of the episode shows Riteish accusing Anil Kapoor of staying young for decades. “Tansen se Tony Kakkar tak, sabhi ne inko playback diya hai (From Tansen to Tony Kakkar, everyone has given him playback),” Riteish says. Kusha further prods how Anil has managed to maintain black hair even to this day. Anil jokingly accepts that he has one white stand of hair.

Also read |Riteish Deshmukh to play lawyer in Case Toh Banta Hai: ‘Full of laughter’

Case Toh Banta Hai has celebs trying to defend themselves from unusual accusations levelled against them. While Riteish Deshmukh plays ‘janta ka lawyer (public prosecutor)’, Varun Sharma is ‘Bollywood insaaf specialist (Bollywood justice specialist).’ Kusha Kapila is the judge given the task of announcing the verdict of declaring celebs guilty or innocent.

Anil Kapoor’s appearance is the second episode on the show which started streaming last month. While Varun Dhawan opened the series, other celebs like Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, and Badshah are also set to make an appearance in the upcoming episodes.

Also read |Anil Kapoor recalls his parents lived in Prithviraj Kapoor’s outhouse, says he started doing odd jobs as a teen due to dad’s ailing health

Talking about the show, Riteish in a statement said, “This is by far the most-awaited case of my life! I can’t tell you how excited I am. Varun, Kusha and I had the time of our lives shooting for this show, and Case Toh Banta Hai is a labour of our love. The show has everything you can ask for – laughter and loads of fun moments that will keep the entertainment quotient sky high. I am sure audiences across India will not stop laughing!”

