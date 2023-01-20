Anil Kapoor on web-series debut: ‘After working for so many years it has become tougher to excite the audience’

Actor Anil Kapoor launched the trailer of the show The Night Manager in Alibaug on Friday along with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Shobita Dhulipala. At the press conference Anil Kapoor spoke about his decision to do a web-show in this phase of his career. Responding to a question to what pushes him to try new platforms to showcase his acting skills, he shared that he feels the need to do new things so he continues to getting work.

He said, “The first thing that it should make me nervous and feel that I can’t do this, I’ve not done something like this before. And then I think about how I want to give my best, because without doing my best (on screen) otherwise how will I show my face to my friends. Will directors offer me work after seeing this or will I stop getting work all together. I always have this nervousness and anxiety and hunger (to do good work) all the time and it pushes me.”

“I go with my instinct, I like it when there is a book, or an adaptation, when I feel that this story will take me somewhere and that the role is attracting me so I go for it and I don’t take much time to say yes, I don’t think much, I go with my instincts. I’ll tell you a secret, if I do then I’m (not in for it),” he added.

The actor then shared how he feels with time it it getting tougher to excite the audience and hence one needs to keep trying their hands at new work.

He said, “After working for so many years it has become very very tricky, what should I do, what have I done that people have not already seen me do. It is very tough and every day it is becoming tougher to excite the audience with so much stuff happening around. One needs blessings, only hard work doesn’t (make the cut) anymore. The right people have to come together to make something remarkable today.”

When the actor was asked if more mainstream stars are now open to doing films and shows for streaming platforms to make a safe space for themselves as box office has become volatile and theatricals are being attacked with several controversies, he said he is grabbing work with open arms as he is a greedy actor.

“Basically it is the role and the theme involved that draws you to do something like this, you jump at it and grab it with both arms. With whatever little I have done in my career I’ve always done (different) things. If you remember I did 24 (2010) when no mainstream star was doing (that kind of work), forget OTT, mainstream, big screen actors (were not doing such work, not only here, internationally. I want to do theatre, I’ve been trying for some time now but it’s not happening, but I want to do it. So I am open to doing TV or feature or web series. If we were to play safe, we wouldn’t be sitting here,” the 63-year-old actor concluded.

The Night Manager, directed by Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghosh will start streaming from February 17.