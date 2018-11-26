Toggle Menu
Andy Serkis, Christian Bale, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others turn up at Mowgli world premierehttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/andy-serkis-christian-bale-anil-kapoor-kareena-kapoor-mowgli-world-premiere-5464339/

Andy Serkis, Christian Bale, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others turn up at Mowgli world premiere

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle had its world premiere in Mumbai on Sunday. The grand event saw the presence of Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities like Andy Serkis, Christian Bale, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor.

Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle world premiere
Mowgli: The Legend of the Jungle begins streaming on Netflix on December 7. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Netflix’s film adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle had its world premiere in Mumbai on Sunday. The grand event saw the presence of celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood like Andy Serkis, Christian Bale and Freida Pinto who have voiced the role of Baloo, Bagheera and Messua, respectively, in the film. The Hindi voice cast members including Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Anil Kapoor (Baloo), Kareena Kapoor (Kaa), and Madhuri Dixit (Nisha) were present too.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is a darker adaptation of the classic novel and Serkis claims it is tonally closer to the book (that’s why a little darker) as opposed to the more cheery live-action film by Disney released in 2016. It is jointly produced by Warner Bros and Serkis’ company The Imaginarium.

andy serkis at mowgli mumbai premiere
Andy Serkis has also directed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
abhishek bachchan mowgli premiere
Abhishek Bachchan poses for photographers. He is voicing the character of Bagheera in the Hindi dubbed version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
christian bale at mowgli world premiere
Christian Bale, who has been to India before to shoot a few scenes for The Dark Knight Rises, has given his voice to Bagheera in the original English version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anil kapoor mowgli world premiere
Anil Kapoor voices Baloo in the Hindi dubbed version of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Serkis does the honours in the original version. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
frieda pinto mowgli world premiere
Slumdog Millionaire actor Frieda Pinto plays a village woman called Messua in the film who adopts Mowgli, thinking that it is her long-lost son. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
madhuri dixit mowgli world premiere
Madhuri Dixit is voicing wolf-mother Nisha in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kareena kapoor mowgli world premiere
Kareena Kapoor is the voice of enchanting Indian python, Kaa. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
radhika apte mowgli world premiere
Radhika Apte, a regular in India based Netflix originals, was also present at the premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
manav kaul mowgli world premiere
Manav Kaul, who starred in Netflix’s Ghoul, attended the premiere of Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android