Andy Serkis, Christian Bale, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and others turn up at Mowgli world premiere

Netflix’s film adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle had its world premiere in Mumbai on Sunday. The grand event saw the presence of celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood like Andy Serkis, Christian Bale and Freida Pinto who have voiced the role of Baloo, Bagheera and Messua, respectively, in the film. The Hindi voice cast members including Abhishek Bachchan (Bagheera), Anil Kapoor (Baloo), Kareena Kapoor (Kaa), and Madhuri Dixit (Nisha) were present too.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is a darker adaptation of the classic novel and Serkis claims it is tonally closer to the book (that’s why a little darker) as opposed to the more cheery live-action film by Disney released in 2016. It is jointly produced by Warner Bros and Serkis’ company The Imaginarium.