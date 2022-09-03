‘Ananya and Shanaya were proud of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’: Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

The next season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is streaming now. The Netflix series may have been called ‘cringe binge’ but fans cannot wait to peep into the lives of Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh once again. On social media too, apart from a lot of love, the women do get trolled, which they say has had ‘no effects’ on them. As they got into a chat with indianexpress.com recently, we wondered about their families and close friends, did they have anything to share about the show.

Seema and Neelam surprised us by sharing how it was only their mothers who had some interesting feedback to give. “She is very opinionated and was the only one to criticise me. She was like why did you have to say that, why did you say this? You shouldn’t have said it on camera, and I was like mamma, it’s a reality show,” Seema says.

Neelam Kothari, who is known for her etiquettes and elegance said her mother is the epitome of grace and is quite a ‘Miss Proper’. Sharing her reaction to the show, the Hum Saath Saath Hai actor said, “The first question that mum asked was does Maheep really talk like that (laughs). When I said yes, she said will she do it again in season 2. I assured her that if not anything, it’s more this time.”

Amid squeals of laughter, Maheep Kapoor also revealed what her kids had to say about her doing the show. Given her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is set to enter the business, and Bhavana’s girl Ananya Panday is already a name in films, we wondered if they were apprehensive about their mum’s actions affecting their image.

“As soon as I was offered the show, I asked my kids. I didn’t want to embarrass them. They are most important to me. They were supportive and told me that I have to go for it. They said go, live your dreams mamma. This is too good to say no, don’t be gung-ho about it. There was no criticism from my family side,” Maheep shared. She, however, went on to reveal what husband Sanjay Kapoor had to say to her.

“My kids were amazing but even before we started Sanjay warned me that I would be on my own. He was like don’t come crying to me if it doesn’t do well. ‘Don’t sit on my head. I won’t tolerate that’,” she added with a laugh.

Bhavana Pandey also shared how husband Chunky Pandey, and daughters Ananya and Rysa reacted to the show. She mentioned how no one in her close circuit had anything negative to say to her, except for her hair colour. “They were all like it’s so light. This is why I darkened it this season”.

She further shared how she had a clear talk with her kids before she started shooting, and they had all been very encouraging. “They always said it’s a great project and that they are proud of us. They have watched and loved the show and are very happy about it. Also, they have known each one of us since they were babies. Also, we are being so real, it’s almost like they are watching us chat in the living room. It has been the best experience.”

Seema Sajdeh also pitched in saying her sons were critical about her physical appearance. “Yohan, who was just 10 then, is very opinionated about how I look and wear my makeup. He came to say my hair was too curly on the show,” he added with a smile.

The four ladies said they never expected the show to do so well. About the second season, Maheep Kapoor said, “We just scratched the surface in the first season. It was the tip of the iceberg. This time we are going deeper into our personalities, we have more opinions. We have also changed and grown up with the show, and you will get to see that too.”

Starting September 2, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 will stream on Netflix.