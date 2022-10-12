Ananya Panday says she can touch her nose with her tongue, father Chunky Panday cannot stop himself from laughing. Watch

The father-daughter duo Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday will appear together on Amazon miniTV’s comedy show Case Toh Banta Hai. The promo of the upcoming episode has the duo having a great time as comedian Paritosh Tripathi pulls Ananya’s leg.

In the video, Ananya and Chunky make a stunning entry, twinning in their white outfits. Then, we see Paritosh in a never-seen-before avatar as he makes fun of Ananya’s innocence. He says, “Itni masoom hai bandi, main bola Ananya mein tumhare liye jaan de sakta hu..pata hai kya kiya? Mere chauthe ke liye guest list banane lagi. (She is so innocent that when I told her I can die for her, she started preparing a guest list for my prayer meet.)” This leaves Chunky Panday in splits.

Later, Ananya Panday claims she can touch her nose with her tongue. Her statement once again makes Paritosh crack a joke. He says, “Ananya tum ek baar shaadi ke liye haan bol do, main sab touch karva dunga, eyebrow ko naabhi se, edhi ko peeth se…(Ananya, you for once accept my proposal for marriage I will make my eyebrow touch my stomach, my feet touch my back..)”

Case Toh Banta Hai is a comedy show with a quirky courtroom where Riteish Deshmukh is a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma is a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila has taken the judge’s chair to decide the fate of the celebrity guests on the show. The last celebrity on the show, Abhishek Bachchan got upset when Paritosh Tripathi made a joke about his father Amitabh Bachchan and said, “I am a bit sensitive… not a fool.”

The show has earlier hosted Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and Badshah. The episode featuring Chunky and Ananya will stream on October 14.