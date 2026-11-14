‘You have called all your exes’: Ananya Panday calls Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter on KWK 9

Following Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s appearance, the next guests to grace the couch on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9 are entrepreneur-singer Ananya Birla and actor Ananya Panday. In the latest promo of the celebrity chat show, the two are seen participating in several entertaining rounds. However, it is Ananya Panday‘s buzzer-round task that grabs attention, as she tries to call her former partners to answer her call and say, “Hey Karan, it’s me.”

During the fun round, Ananya Panday is seen reaching for her phone, with Karan Johar asking her, “You are calling Adi?” referring to actor Aditya Roy Kapur. Ananya, however, does not appear to dial him in the promo and is instead heard saying, “I’ll call Ishaan,” referring to actor Ishaan Khatter. Eventually, she ends up video calling Kartik Aaryan, with Karan greeting him with a ‘Hi’. Ananya Birla is quick to notice the pattern and tells her, “You have called all your exes.”

Watch the Koffee with Karan promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

For the unversed, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan were rumoured to be dating around the time they worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019). The promo does not reveal their entire conversation, leaving viewers curious about what the two discussed.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were reportedly in a relationship after working together in Khaali Peeli (2020). Although neither publicly confirmed their relationship, they were frequently spotted together. They reportedly parted ways in 2022. Ananya was subsequently linked to Aditya Roy Kapur, with the two making several public appearances together. Reports of their breakup emerged in 2024. Kartik Aaryan, meanwhile, was linked to Ananya around the time they worked together in Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019).

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Times when Ananya Panday mentioned Kartik Aaryan on Koffee With Karan

Ananya Panday has mentioned Kartik Aaryan on the show before. During her earlier appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 6, Ananya had admitted to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and said she would love to go on a date with him.

In Season 7, Ananya also dialled Kartik during a segment and attempted to mend differences between him and filmmaker Karan Johar. Later, in Season 8, Ananya appeared on the couch with Sara Ali Khan. Since both actors had reportedly dated Kartik, Karan addressed what he called the “elephant in the room”, asking how they managed to remain cordial with each other and with him. While Sara answered the question, Ananya smiled and chose not to comment.

Shanaya Kapoor joins the couch as a special guest

The episode gets another interesting addition when Shanaya Kapoor makes a special appearance. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks her what she and Ananya have in common. Shanaya replies, “Ranveer Singh.” Confused by her answer, Karan asks, “Ranveer?” Ananya then laughingly reassures him, “It’s true.”

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Shanaya’s appearance comes shortly after her OTT debut with Karan Johar-backed Student of the Year: After Dark. The web series reimagines the popular Student of the Year franchise as a thriller, moving away from the campus romance and glamour of the earlier films.

Ananya Birla’s extravagant date confession

The promo also offers a glimpse of Ananya Birla’s answers during the rapid-fire round. When asked about a romantic gesture, she reveals that she once had an entire space vacated for a date. Ananya Panday finds the gesture quite romantic, prompting Karan to add, “And rich.” The exchange leaves the two Ananyas laughing.

Koffee With Karan Season 9 streams on JioHotstar, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday at 7 pm IST.