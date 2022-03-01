Anamika trailer: Sunny Leone is a spy gone rogue in this cringe-inducing series

The trailer of Vikram Bhatt directorial Anamika, starring Sunny Leone, Samir Soni, Rahul Dev and Sonnalli Seygall among others, is out. Sunny shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Meet Agent M…” Anamika, which is a ten-episode series, will stream on MX Player from March 10.

In the trailer, Anamika is a spy who has gone rogue, and as Rahul Dev’s character puts it, she has ‘access to a lot of information’. While Sunny looks tough as nails as she plans to outsmart secret government organizations, the rest of the cast spew several metaphors and analogies about how dangerous she is. Considering that there have been several similar-sounding thrillers, Anamika would have to bring something fresh to an already over-crowded table of crime dramas.

Anamika marks the first collaboration between Vikram Bhatt and Sunny Leone. The series was announced in 2020. Sunny had announced it at the time with a post that read, “Satnam….the start of something new…and the end of my lockdown. A new journey starting with the ever so nice @vikrampbhatt (sic).”

Anamika is produced under the banner of Loneranger by Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.