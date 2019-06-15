Toggle Menu
Ana Ortiz to star in Disney+ adaptation of Love, Simon

Ana Ortiz has boarded the cast of Disney's series adaptation of 2018 feature Love, Simon. She is best known for starring in shows such as Ugly Betty and Whiskey Cavalier, will portray Victor's mother, Isabel.

Actor-singer Ana Ortiz has boarded the cast of Disney’s series adaptation of 2018 feature Love, Simon.

According to Deadline, the series will be launched on the studio’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service, Disney+.

The 2018 film, featuring Nick Robinson in the lead, follows Simon Spier, a closeted gay high school boy who is forced to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school, while simultaneously attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom he has fallen in love online.

The movie was based on Becky Albertalli’s young adult novel Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

The new series will follow a different young character, named Victor.

Ortiz, best known for starring in shows such as Ugly Betty and Whiskey Cavalier, will portray Victor’s mother, Isabel.

Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who wrote the screenplay for the film, will be penning and executive producing the series.

