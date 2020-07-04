An American Pickle trailer: Seth Rogen plays a dual role in this HBO Max film

An American Pickle starts streaming on August 6. (Photo: HBO Max) An American Pickle starts streaming on August 6. (Photo: HBO Max)

Starring Seth Rogen in the lead role, the trailer of An American Pickle is out now. Though Rogen plays a dual role in the film, it also stars Sarah Snook, of Succession fame, in a key role. The film will premiere on HBO Max.

Here, Seth Rogen plays the role of a European immigrant who has moved to the US for a better life in 1920. Somehow, he meets with an accident and wakes 100 years later. He then proceeds to meet his only surviving descendant, his great-grandson (not surprisingly played by Rogen himself) The premise of the story sounds as awesome as it sounds completely nuts.

Watch the trailer of An American Pickle here:



The film looks great, despite the silly story. Silliness has never stopped a piece of entertainment from being enjoyable (case in point: Thor: Ragnarok), and indeed this Brandon Trost directorial is appearing to embrace its zaniness.

An American Pickle starts streaming on August 6.

