An American Pickle review roundup: Seth Rogen’s comedy film pleases critics

An American Pickle’s premise is as crazy as it is brilliant. (Photo: HBO Max) An American Pickle’s premise is as crazy as it is brilliant. (Photo: HBO Max)

Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy-drama An American Pickle has evoked a positive critical reception. The Brandon Trost directorial is penned by Simon Rich whose short story inspired the HBO Max film’s story.

Rogen plays a European immigrant who moves to the US in 1920 for a better life. He meets with an accident and wakes 100 years later after being preserved in brine. He then proceeds to meet his only surviving descendant, his great-grandson (played by Rogen himself).

The premise is as crazy as it is brilliant. The film tackles the themes of the immigrant experience, family, community and so on.

Los Angeles Times’s Katie Walsh wrote about the film, “It gestures toward controversial ideas but always swerves back to a simple but profound message of togetherness and family, and the personal importance of honoring tradition and memory.”

CNN.com’s Brian Lowry was more critical. He opined, “This adaptation of Simon Rich’s novella has some fun contemplating how the modern world would like to a 20th-century immigrant, before scraping the barrel for deeper themes.”

Time Magazine’s Stephanie Zacharek noted, “An American Pickle has an acidic zing that neutralizes any sentimentality. Rogen has a great feel for Yiddish humor, for its lilting rhythms and its joy, but also for its bleakness.”

An American Pickle began streaming on HBO Max on August 6, 2020. Since the service is not yet available in India, we can only wait until it is available on another platform.

