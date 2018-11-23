Amyra Dastur: The Trip 2 encourages women to be themselves

Celebrating womanhood and friendship, The Trip 2 has been receiving praise from all quarters. Starring Shweta Tripathi, Amyra Dastur, Malika Dua and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles, the series will soon head towards its climax. Indianexpress.com recently sat down for an exclusive chat with Amyra about the show, rise of the digital medium and being an outsider in Bollywood.

Advertising

Opening about The Trip 2, Amyra said, “Sapna is my really good friend and I had watched her in the first season. And trust me I just loved it. While growing up, I have had women around me, be it my mother or aunt, who have individually shown me how to be strong. So I have always wanted to be a part of something that could project that bond. Girls do not always need to be against each other. Personally, I have some lovely friends, who have time and again lifted me up and shown me how beautiful I am.”

Sharing that she enjoyed playing the role of Ayra, the actor said, “The show encourages women to be themselves. We don’t always have to be the stereotype perfect. We can be weird, and that’s okay. People might not understand you but who cares, one has to be themselves.”

We asked Amyra if she had difficulty gelling with others who had already been together from the first season. “Oh, I make friends really easily. I am revealing it you that Malika and I are even in a secret relationship (laughs). I have known Sapna for long and Shweta is so funny, she just cracks me up. We are all crazy people and really had a fantastic time together. It’s like one of the times when you are scared to even sleep because you are scared they might paint your face or take a weird picture of yours,” she shared with a laugh.

Advertising

The Isaaq actor also opened up about the rise of the digital medium. She said, “It’s phenomenal. I think everywhere that I go, people are only talking about digital space. Even original movies are now being made for various platforms. I think the reach it has, cinema will never be able to have that. Also, it has generated work for so many, especially actors like me. Above all, now filmmakers can show the story the way they wanted to. At the end of the day, we all want artistic freedom and the web provides that.”

The actor also gave an insight into her future projects, “There’s Mental Hai Kya, Prasthanam and Made in China. Also, Rajma Chawal will release soon. I am really happy that I am doing the kind of films that I have wanted to do. Something that I can be proud of. Yes, there is a commercial angle to it but all of them are quite content driven. And each of them is different from each other. Also, I am quite excited I had to change my physical appearance for each one of them.”

Lastly, when we asked Amyra how difficult it was for her to make a mark, being an outsider, she said with a smile, “It’s a struggle, quite honestly. But more than that it has been an emotional journey. It happens that you spent hours and days trying to audition and it goes to someone else because of their last name. I have been rejected by top casting directors. I won’t lie but it really hurts. But it’s a special feeling when you look back and see that you have come so far. People also have a different kind of respect for actors outside the industry. And that makes me happy and super proud of myself.”

The Trip 2 streams on bindass linear and digital platforms.