Amruta Subhash on playing Lily in Bombay Begums: My body needed more strength to keep on dancing like that for hours

Actor Amruta Subhash plays a bar dancer in Netflix’s upcoming series, Bombay Begums. The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial also stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand.

Amruta Subhash’s Lily might be a strong woman at work, she is also a loving mother who is up in arms against Rani from the upper strata of society, after Rani’s son hits her son in a road accident. Lily asks Rani not just for money but also for respect in society.

Lily is a force to be reckoned with! #BombayBegums, premieres 8th March, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/aRrjz0Xidx — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) March 2, 2021

Revealing more about getting into the role of a dancer, something that was out of her comfort zone, Amruta shared, “Alankrita had arranged a meeting with Reshma apa, who herself was a bar dancer. I spent a day with her and that gave me Lily’s soul. I love dancing, but the way Reshma apa was dancing required different skills. To get those I had to work hard. Also, to keep on dancing like that for hours, my body needed more strength. My fitness Guru Shailesh Parulekar worked on that. I am grateful to him for that. It was hard work but I enjoyed it so much. That’s the fun of each role and I have been fortunate to have casting directors like Shruti Mahajan and creators like Alankrita Shrivastava who trusted me for Lily and pushed me out of my comfort zone.”

Bombay Begums explores the dreams and desires of five women from different corners of society as they fight for survival in the Maximum City. According to its trailer, the series revolves centrally around Pooja Bhatt’s character Rani, and how her life gets intertwined with the other four women – Lily, Fatima, Shai and Ayesha.

Bombay Begums releases on Netflix on March 8.