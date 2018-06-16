Amruta Khanvilkar on playing a dark role in Damaged: Urmila Matondkar’s work has been extremely inspiring

Sidney Sheldon’s books and Urmila Matondkar’s performances inspired Amruta Khanvilkar for this role. Sidney Sheldon’s books and Urmila Matondkar’s performances inspired Amruta Khanvilkar for this role.

Be it comedy, thriller or drama, the various genres being offered in the world of web series are increasingly becoming diverse. Viewers, today, have multiple options to watch content and that too, at their convenience. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Hungama Play show Damaged. Starring Amruta Khanvilkar and Amit Sial, Damaged is a dark tale of a serial killer.

The short trailer of Damaged gives an insight on the two leading characters and hints at what we can expect from this dark, edgy thriller. Amruta plays the lead character of Lovina, a remorseless killer in the show and from the trailer, one can gauge that Amruta has completely gotten into the skin of the character.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Amruta spoke about what attracted her to take up this sensual role. “As far the character goes, this character begins from the point where other characters usually end. In other films or shows, you keep guessing who the killer is but here, we give you that information in the first 10 minutes. The challenge was to maintain that kind of mystery that holds you, till the end.”

Novels by famous author Sidney Sheldon have been a part of Amruta’s childhood and those served as research for her character. She mentions that Urmila Matondkar’s performances also inspired her a lot, “The kind of work she has done in Ek Haseena Thi, Bhoot, Kaun, I think it has been extremely inspiring.”

Amruta Khanvilkar plays a serial killer in Damaged. Amruta Khanvilkar plays a serial killer in Damaged.

The trailer may remind one of Priyanka Chopra starrer 7 Khoon Maaf but Amruta makes it clear that the treatment of these two characters is extremely different. She shares that her character in Damaged kills for the fun of it. “She has no guilt about it. She has no two doubts about it. She pushes any person to that level where he commits a mistake and she kills him and she has no guilt about it,” Amruta shares about her character. She acknowledges that one might see a hint of 7 Khoon Maaf in the trailer but the show is entirely different.

Amruta was recently seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi and she will be now be seen in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate. On that, Amruta shared, “I’m paired opposite Manoj Bajpayee. It was such a fun set to be on. Manoj Sir and I had so much fun doing scenes together.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd