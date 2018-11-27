Amol Parashar on Tripling 2: If Chitvan changes even a bit, my fans won’t like it

Amol Parashar had a busy 2018 with several web shows like Home, Ready 2 Mingle and It Happened In Hong Kong. He is currently busy with the second season of Tripling 2. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke on how the ever-increasing web content will only get bigger in the coming year. “Good thing about the internet is, people can watch it anytime. People still tell me they saw Tripling, after two years of its release. These shows are not going to die,” he said.

He further added, “I know it from personal experience, that it is just the tip of the iceberg. People are taking out scripts they wrote 10 years back. They are brilliant stories. Channels are so hungry and hence, the actors and writers have come in so much demand now. I can see very interesting chatter happening, and if even 50 percent of that gets produced, it’s going to be a lot of fun. It is a good vent for creative people who were stuck for years.”

Amol has bagged Alankrita Shrivastava’s next directorial Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma. This, as Amol has already been shooting for Tripling 2 which co-stars Sumeet Vyas and Maanvi Gagroo for a while now. The trio reprise their roles of Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan in the TVF show.

Chatting about his popular character of Chitvan, Amol shared why he needs to remain the same in every season. “If my character changes even a bit, my fans will get upset and won’t like it!” he said.

TVF Tripling is the story about three siblings who take on a journey of self-discovery. The show has been written by Sumeet and Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana.

Recalling his apprehensions towards playing the happy-go-lucky Chitvan in Tripling when it debuted in 2016, Amol revealed, “I thought I was pretty sorted. But people were trying to show the Chitvan hidden inside me. The best and worst part about Chitvan is that he is unpredictable. So when you imagine such a person in your mind, you don’t understand whether he is wise or otherwise. I told Akarsh (Khurana) what should I do and he said ‘just do what you feel like’.”

Amol’s recent family drama Home, co-starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Himani Shivpuri and Parikshit Sahni, received a lot of audience love. He shared how the ALTBalaji’s web show was different from what he has done so far. “In the last two years, I’ve mostly worked with people of the same age group. Over here there were actors with 20-30 years of experience. So, I was a little scared as I knew the atmosphere will be different. I didn’t know how much I could joke around. But I was very excited as Habib Faisal was directing it,” he said.

Home has received various nominations in the upcoming Indian Television Academy Awards 2018, including Best Web Series.