Amol Parashar: Characters you play leave their shades inside you

During a recently held Facebook Live from The Indian Express page, actor Amol Parashar urged his fans to maintain self-isolation. He also spoke candidly on his hobbies and aspirations among others things.

“Don’t make any non-essential contact with other human beings. Keep washing hands, keep yourself and your surroundings clean… Everyone is sitting at home but I think people are finding interesting things to do. Now I’m understanding what are the household chores, stuff which I never did in childhood,” Amol shared during the interactive session.

“I can pass 3-4 days all alone at home without any complaint. I’ve done that before. But earlier I had options, this one is forced. But I’m used to spending time with myself at home. Also I have flatmates, so I’m not alone entirely,” he added.

Amol also asked his fans to find novel things to do. He said, “Read a lot. Read good stuff. Download scripts, practice scenes. Record yourself, watch yourself. These are things you can do even when not in self-isolation, which we generally don’t do. I revived my eternal desire to play a musical instrument. I had a guitar which I tried to learn a couple of times before. I’m again trying to do it, and taking online lessons for it. Hopefully this time I’ll succeed.”

Amol, who is known for playing Chitvan in TVF Tripling, revealed how a part of his character has now started living inside him. “Every character comes out from inside you. Chitvan also came out from some corner of me. It was hiding inside me. Such characters have shades of you and somewhere they leave their shades inside you,” Amol shared.

An IIT graduate who left it all for becoming an actor, Amol has also appeared in web shows like Home, It Happened in Hong Kong and TVF Bisht Please, among others.

“It’s not that because I’m from IIT, people don’t speak with me. Rather they get an interesting reason to talk, they want to know my story, why I got into acting, how I got here. Initially, I would never tell people that I belong to IIT because they did not believe me. Now most of them know. So I never felt unaccepted because of my educational background. Yes, I might look at things differently because my roots are in science. But that’s just a personal process,” he said.

Amol will next be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which also stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

